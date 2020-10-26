Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." Mahatma Gandhi
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was trained as a lawyer. His life's story is about converting his thoughts into words and words into actions by employing nonviolent resistance to bring about change in a number of areas from civil rights, to poverty, and from women's rights to religious and ethnic amity. Gandhi was known for his simple, non-violent, common-sense approach to life and its problems. And, it's the simplicity of this quote that makes it so powerful. It doesn't take a lot of thinking about this quote to understand its absolute relevance to our lives and, what I like to refer to as the "physics of life", which is the knowledge that we become the choices we make in life. We choose what we think about. We choose what we say. And, we choose what we do. Now, if you believe that, as I do, happiness doesn't seem so mystical, does it?
Good luck on your Journey!
