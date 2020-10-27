Prague should not expect Christmas markets this year
As was already anticipated, due to the current epidemiological situation, there will be no big Christmas markets in Prague’s Old Town this year. However, a tree would be in place and some small-scale individual tents with food might be present, yet no huge celebration is possible.
Christmas markets are an annual tradition in the Czech Republic, but to avoid large groups of people gathering in one place, the government decided to give up plans for holding the habitual celebrations. Similarly, the Signal Festival also got cancelled earlier last month for same reasons.
"Given the epidemiological situation, it would probably be very inappropriate to hold Christmas markets and prepare them to the extent and size we are used to from previous years," Chabr added.
However, that doesn’t mean that there will be no Christmas in the Czech Republic. The tree will be on the Old Town Square as per usual and some decorations will be there to cheer up the citizens. Even stalls with food and hot wine might be present. The government came to a conclusion that upholding the psychological well-being of the residents is equally important.
“The decorations will not be expensive or pompous. If the epidemiological situation permits, then we are ready to put up some discreet small tents. However, there is no talk about the classic fairs, to which we are accustomed,” the Councilor Jan Chabr stated.
The decision regarding the smaller markets and markets in other cities, such as Zlín and Pardubice, will be made later. Some local governments already made arrangements to start preparing for the markets so it is unclear how the situation will unfold financially.
"I can imagine that in some parts of the city, Christmas markets could take place in a limited variant," Chabr said.
