PMF brings three days of contemporary art in virtual format
Prague Microfestival (PMF) is an annual international festival of the arts, combining contemporary writing with art, film, and performance, which every year welcomes renowned and emerging authors from across the world, staging them alongside film projections, music, performance and visual art, in a rich mixture of art forms and literature genres.
This year, due to the aggravated situation in Europe and the world, Prague Microfestival is facing extraordinary and unpredictable challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and, for the safety of its authors, artists, book publishers, editor and its visitors, is moving its events to virtual worlds.
The 12th edition takes place between 30th of October and 1st of November. Artists, musicians, and performers from all over the world will show their work online at festival website (https://www.praguemicrofestival.com), which will result to making this year’s festival even more accessible for the public. Each festival day starts at 16:45.
All readings are in both Czech and English (together in national languages of guest authors).
Programme highlights:
Friday 30 October Readings by Enis Maci, Kira Pietrek, Artis Ostups, Sheila Mannix and Dragana Mokan / Critical roundtable “Mayday/M’aidez” with Louis Armand, Dustin Breitling, Márk Horváth, Bogna Konior, Adam Lovasz and Robin Mackay / Music and visual performance by Autopoetic + Eli Anders
Saturday 31 October Readings by Paul Hawkins, Sarer Scotthorne, John Trefry and Richard Makin / Publishing roundtable with Simone Hutchinson, Manuel Marrero, Sarer Scotthorne, David Vichnar and Andrew Wilt / Performances by Loretta Lau, Wei Yi & Barry Wan; Orkida Bracula & Valen Sandoval and adO/Aptive: Daniel Hüttler, Márió Nemez, Zsolt Miklósvölgyi
Sunday 1 November Readings by Nataša Velikonja, Richard Marshall, Nina Dragičević and Germán Sierra / Theatre performance of NOIR / Films screenings of Dustin Breitling (Mohaghegh's Omnicide) and PMF shorts: Andrew Wilt, Gut Text, Louis Armand, The Garden, etc. / Music performance ROKSAN (& Filip Pastula & Tomáš Hatala)
