Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"FEAR is always one of two things: Forget Everything And Run, or Face Everything And Rise." Ratan Tata
As one of India's most prominent businessmen and philanthropists, Ratan Tata is known for his success in business. However, success doesn't insulate one from fear, and, having started in his family's business on the shop floor of a steel mill, you can imagine how he knows, first-hand, the meaning of this quote in everyday life. We all fear adversity—things that don't go as we planned—but what many of us don't know is that adversity is a coward and when you stop and face it, it runs away. So, the next time you feel fear starting to creep into your thinking remember Tata's quote and the fact that adversity is really a coward. It does feel good, doesn't it?
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.