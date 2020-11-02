Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
2 November 2020

"FEAR is always one of two things: Forget Everything And Run, or Face Everything And Rise." Ratan Tata

As one of India's most prominent businessmen and philanthropists, Ratan Tata is known for his success in business. However, success doesn't insulate one from fear, and, having started in his family's business on the shop floor of a steel mill, you can imagine how he knows, first-hand, the meaning of this quote in everyday life. We all fear adversity—things that don't go as we planned—but what many of us don't know is that adversity is a coward and when you stop and face it, it runs away. So, the next time you feel fear starting to creep into your thinking remember Tata's quote and the fact that adversity is really a coward. It does feel good, doesn't it?

Good luck on your journey!