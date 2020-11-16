Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"You have to decide whether you live in a universe that is supportive of you or is hostile toward you. Once you have decided, the universe will behave accordingly." Albert Einstein
So much has been written in the last 50 years about mindset, but it's nice to be reminded of its power from time to time. One way you could read this quote would be that it sounds awfully "new agey" and pollyannish. Then, there is the way that I think Einstein meant it to be read. There is something very significant that happens when you assume you are in a hostile environment. You become tense and your thinking becomes very narrow and focused on survival. However, when one feels they are in a supportive environment, there is almost a relaxed state of mind, which allows it to wander a bit, think creatively and explore possibilities. So, I guess the question is which environment do you want to be in? Just thinking about it brings you closer to taking that first step to creating a positive, supportive environment and bringing those like-minded people around you. Try it for a month. The only thing you've got to lose is a negative mindset.
Good luck on your journey!
