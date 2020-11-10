Czech experiment proves 5G won't fry your brain
Amidst heavy scepticism of the long term health effects of 5G radiation, an experiment here in the Czech Republic was done to get to the bottom of it.
The Association of Mobile Network Operators (APMS), in collaboration with professor Jan Vrba, of Czech Technical University in Prague (ČVUT), did a thorough analysis of radiation levels emitted from a 5G tower on Bělehradská street in Prague.
Health regulations state 10W/m² for regular citizens and 50 W/m² for technicians and operators working on transmitters. After their experiment on Bělehradská Street, they found that the radiation levels coming from 5G transmitters were well below safe levels.
Even standing right next to the 5G antennae on the roof, the radiation levels were still within safe levels, meaning that 5 floors down on the street, the levels were ostensibly insignificant.
"Here [on the street], our measurements showed that the level of radiation decreased a thousand times compared to the previous measurement on the roof which is in the immediate vicinity of the transmitter. On the street, the measurement reached a level of 100 microwatts per square meter, which represents 0.0001 W/m²,” Jiří Grund of APMS said, adding that the measured value is, therefore, a hundred thousand times lower than the safe limit in the Czech Republic.
"For comparison, the sun's electromagnetic radiation reaches up to 1,000 W/m² on a sunny day. Thus, the radiation of a 5G transmitter at street level is equal to one ten millionth of the power density from the Sun,” Professor Vrba said.
In June of 2020, O2 became the first company to provide 5G in the Czech Republic, with networks in Prague and Kolín.
