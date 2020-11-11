Missing woman found in Prague's Hvězda park
The body of 24-year old Nina H. was found in Hvězda park Monday morning, after being missing since Friday. It is believed that 34-year old Jan P., who committed suicide via jumping in front of a metro train on Friday, is connected to the woman’s death.
Police spokeswoman Eva Kropáčová said: “Late last night, we confirmed that the body found in Hvězda Park was that of the missing 24-year old woman who unfortunately suffered a traumatic death.”
According to idnes.cz, the identity of the body was also confirmed by the woman’s sister who made a Facebook post about it. The post has since been deleted but messages of condolence have poured in.
Confirmed by camera surveillance footage, Nina was last seen on Friday leaving an apartment building in Stodůlky with Jan P, which was published by the police at the beginning of their investigation.
The man’s role in Nina’s death isn’t clear, but one is assumed given the camera footage and his sudden suicide at Vltavská station on Friday.
“At this time, our investigators are not ruling out a close connection between the two cases. Police officers have begun criminal proceedings on suspicion of violent crime and are working intensively on the case,” Kropáčová said.
The woman’s body was found after an intensive search of dozens of different places, including Prokop Valley, near her residence.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.