Poetry for Friday: Summer Rain
Summer Rain
Sweet Summer rain
finally, you came
Stilling the morning air
with hedgehog hidden under bush
Sheltering birds on branches low
silenced by your coming now
In perfect rhythms
washing over us
Where we lay
half slumbering through the dawn of day
Cormac trained as a sociologist at Trinity College Dublin, and is an Assistant Professor at Northeast Normal University in China, where he had been living until January of this year. He relocated to Prague in August, having spent the previous six months in Ireland, where this poem was written shortly before Ireland came of its first coronavirus ‘lockdown’ period. He has always been interested in the arts, and their value in the lives of people and perhaps most especially for understanding the world on a deeper level.
