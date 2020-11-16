Become Digital: Never stop improving
Oliver Cromwell, one of the most controversial figures in British history, lived in the 1600s. Until the present time, he is called a dictator by some, and a hero by others. He said once: “He who stops being better stops being good.” I truly believe that in today's fast-changing world, learning new things has to be seen as something that never stops. Like when sailing against the wind. If you are not good enough in how to go forward, you will suddenly find yourself going backward.
Tomorrow, Czechs and Slovaks will commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Velvet Revolution. In 1989, a brutally suppressed student demonstration sparked popular street protests against the communist rule resulting eventually in the ending of the Bolshevik experiment in then Czechoslovakia, and in removing the barbed wire from the border. Nowadays, we are free to basically live on our mobile phones. And who hasn't been there that much yet, he spends definitely more time there since the pandemic began. As a business owner, I am sure, you think about how you are going to reach people on mobile phones. Mobile marketing has opened up an entirely new way for start-ups and small businesses to engage customers. However, you may not know how to make the best use of mobile marketing yet.
Let's switch into a learning mindset and be flexible to new opportunities. At the end of the day, only a few businesses can win the mind of the customer. Instead of social media advertisements and email newsletters, you can give people something that not only creates value for them but also stands out among the rest of the marketing messages they receive.
Leverage Mobile Wallet
The mobile wallet is not just about payments. It also manages digital content such as coupons, store cards, event tickets, boarding passes, and more from multiple brands. Thanks to the mobile wallet's major feature, you can use it as a platform for cost-effective mobile marketing. You can dynamically update your digital content in peoples' mobile wallets. By doing so, you can send messages straight on peoples' lock screen. The push notifications create a connection with your customers. You are able to easily reach them keeping your business at the front of their mind. This helps you to bring people to your place.
Be Relevant
Well, being relevant and useful should actually apply to all marketing messaging, right? You can also add multiple relevant locations to your digital content in peoples' mobile wallets. Each time people appear at one of these places, the mobile wallet will display your digital content with a specific message on their lock screen.
Believe me, you can be very creative with those location-based notifications. Send a notification when your customer is near your place reminding to check your last-minute deal, promotion, or discount. In other cases, you would deliver welcome messages upon store entry. Or provide context-specific messages to educate, entertain, or drive your customers back to your place. And to keep them away from your competitors. In short, tie your push notifications to the real world delivering information in exactly the place and time your customers need it.
Make It Exclusive
You want to ensure whatever message you are sending to your customers' lock screen is exclusively for them. And let them know. People will feel appreciated. And might be more likely to respond.
________________________________________
Ladislav Poledna inspires readers to "Become Digital" by publishing materials about digital marketing in his Prague Monitor column and aptly named blog. He has built a career around developing successful customer relationships for the past two decades. At present, Ladislav manages the Power Solutions division of a Fortune 1000 company in Central and Eastern Europe and also oversees operations of the producer's regional office in Prague. Recently, he co-founded a B-to-B software service company making mobile marketing affordable and easy to use. Ladislav's philanthropic contribution consists of a long-term relationship with a charity focused on funding dreams for people with muscular dystrophy.
Becomedigital.life
Mobile phones are long becoming the main "screen" in peoples’ lives. Mobile marketing is no longer an innovation but a part of important decisions. Read articles on mobile marketing to get inspired on how to connect with people where they spend a lot of their time. Become Digital.
