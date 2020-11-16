Prymula expects less than 1000 cases after December 14
Roman Prymula, the former Minister of Health, stated that with the current measures, the Czech Republic can expect less than 1000 cases per day after December 14. He added that the situation might worsen if the limits are weakened.
This Wednesday, the first and second graders will return to schools. Prymula, however, thinks that the government should have waited for another week. Also, he suggested COVID-19 testing among students and teachers. Milan Kubek, the president of the Czech Medical Chamber, added that it is absurd to return to schools without the tests because the virus will spread again.
This Saturday, 4,199 cases were confirmed but a fewer number of people were tested. Most of the patients are in a mild condition or do not show any symptoms. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 6058.
According to Prymula, the vaccination in the Czech Republic is expected to begin right after the New Year. Kubek added that the government should start a campaign to promote vaccination throughout the country.
Prymula also criticized PES, the new anti-epidemic system with five stages because it is related to the emergency state.
“Unfortunately, the legislation is built like this, it requires a change because being in an emergency for such a long time is probably not great," Prymula added.
Also, Prymula added that he is no longer associated with the state work since he is a private person. Prymula left the position of the Minister of Health at the end of October due to the scandal. He was photographed leaving the restaurant, which was supposed to be closed, without a mask. He also hired a security service due to the received threats.
"The curious thing here is that the enemy of the Czech Republic was Prymula, not the coronavirus," Prymula commented.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.