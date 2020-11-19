Blatný: By Christmas, Czechia could be at the third level of risk according to PES
Jan Blatný, the Minister of Health, believes that the Czech Republic could downgrade from the current fifth to the third level of danger by Christmas.
The epidemiological danger levels are assessed according to the new PES system. PES was introduced last Friday, and Blatný is waiting to evaluate its functioning over the course of the first week. The reported data will also dictate whether more students will be allowed to return back to schools. So far, it seems like the situation with COVID-19 is gradually improving.
PES assesses the epidemiological risk, taking into account such factors as the number of tests carried in relation to the number of positive tests returned, the R0 number, the number of infected per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, and the number of the elderly infected over the last 14 days.
Once the PES score is downgraded to the fourth level of danger, several restrictions could be eased, including the pushing the curfew till 23:00.
"It is possible to move from the fifth to the fourth degree," Blatný told Czech Television after the meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, iDnes.cz reports.
Currently, there are 111,130 active cases of COVID-19 in Czechia. 6,707 have died, 354,413 have recovered and 1,110 remain in serious/critical condition.
