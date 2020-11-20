Top gambling spots in Prague
Prague is the gambling center in the Czech Republic. Despite being the historic, cultural, and business center of the country, Prague doesn’t fall short of offering great gambling opportunities to both locals and international visitors. There is a number of casino places where gamblers can have an exciting gambling experience. Recently, the city law in Prague pass the law to reduce gambling in the Prague area. However, this hasn’t reduced the interest in gambling, especially in the area 5, 6, and 7 where it’s expected that casinos will not have a license granted. However, the majority of casinos out of this area are not affected by this law regarding gambling in Prague.
Slot machines are definitely the most popular gambling games in Prague. Las Vegas- like gambling on slot machines in the area of Hevna bars, Pivnices, and casinos around this area are the spots mostly visited by gambling enthusiasts who otherwise enjoy playing Casimba slots on Casimba.com. Regarding casinos in Prague, there are more than 20 casinos the city. Most of these casinos offer free entrance with a valid ID card.
Entering a Prague casino, the view one can expect is a number of slot machines, table games like poker and blackjack, and other popular casino games like roulette and baccarat. Here are some of the most popular gambling spots in Prague that are definitely worth visiting for those into gambling. Here they are.
Ambassador Casino
Ambassador Casino is by far the most popular gambling spot in Prague. Located on Wenceslas Square next to the Ambassador Hotel, it’s easily reachable from other parts of the city. The casino’s website offers a preview of the slot machines available in the casino, rules on how to play the games, as well as some beginner’s packages. From 8 pm to 10 pm, the casino is open for all gambling enthusiasts who first-hand want to learn how to play the most popular casino games like poker, roulette, and blackjack. Of course, there is no possibility to win some cash prices during this “just for fun” option, but players can learn more about casino games before trying to play for cash prices. The casino operates 50 slot machines, three American roulette tables, two blackjack tables, and nine poker tables.
Viva Casino
Viva Casino is a relatively new casino in Prague. This gambling spot in Prague is already busy with gambling enthusiasts who visit this new casino in the city to have an exciting gambling experience. The casino is part of the Marriott Hotel located on V Celnici 10. The casino is now the biggest casino in Prague, with more than 100 slot machines and 12 gaming tables. The casino is open for clients from 3 pm to 5 am. Euros, dollars, crowns, they are all accepted currencies in Viva Casino. The casino has dress code that players need to respect in order to enter the casino. Casino Atrium and Banco Casino are also popular gambling spots in the city worth visiting.
