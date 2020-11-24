Covid-19 related measures got eased
On Monday, the government agreed to ease the COVID-19 related measures after entering the fourth level of risk according to the PES system.
Here is the full list of the updated restrictions and those that were eased:
• The curfew got shifted from 9pm to 11pm lasting until 5am.
• The maximum number of participants in wedding ceremonies, funerals or liturgies has been increased to 20 people.
• Libraries are allowed to work through the checkout windows.
• Six people can now participate in mass events both outdoors and indoors – an increase from the original limit of two.
• The limit to the number of participants in the outdoor sports group is now 6.
• Stores are allowed to work until 11pm. Sunday still remains a day-off.
• Children under six years old will not be included when counting the number of visitors to a store. As of now, each visitor should have at least 15 square meters per himself. Similarly, when visitors come with a baby stroller, they are not required to take a stopping trolley cart in those stores where they count the visitor according to the number of issued trolleys.
• Driving schools are allowed to conduct theoretical and practical final exams.
Next Monday, the government is expecting to reach the third level of danger according to PES, which would mean full opening of the restaurants, bars and cafes, as well as the return of other services.
