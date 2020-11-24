Reproduction number is back to 0.8 in Czechia
On Monday, the R0 or the reproduction number rose back to 0.8 after remaining at 0.7 value for a few days.
In case if the reproduction number remained at the value of 0.7, that would enter the Czech Republic into the third-degree danger level according to PES. Currently, the Czech Republic downgraded to the fourth, red level. If the R0 values was at 0.7, it would have reduced the danger by five extra points.
As of Monday, the risk index in Czechia reached 57 which corresponds to the third orange degree. The government is expecting to re-assess these numbers and lift some additional restriction next Monday, November 30th.
The correspondence of the value to a level goes as follows:
• First level (green) = 0-20
• Second level (yellow) = 21-40
• Third level (orange) = 41-60
• Fourth level (red) = 61 – 75
• Fifth level (purple) = 76 – 100
Some of the worst R0 numbers in the country are now seen in Rakovník (1.54), Sokolov (1.14) and Karlovy Vary (1.06)
As of Monday, November 23rd, the worst regions according to the PES system are Vysočina (index risk: 70), Karlovarský (index risk: 72) and Pardubický (index risk: 71). The best region is Prague (index risk: 45). Some of the highest-risk cities are Svitavy (index risk: 82), Rakovnik (index risk: 86), Hradec Králové (index risk: 78) and Most (index risk: 78).
PES assesses the epidemiological risk, taking into account such factors as the number of tests carried in relation to the number of positive tests returned, the R0 number, the number of infected per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, and the number of the elderly infected over the last 14 days.
Currently, there are 86,966 active cases of COVID-19 in Czechia. 398,101 have recovered, 7,196 have died and 839 remain in serious/critical condition.
