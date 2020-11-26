Hamáček: PES score not falling fast enough
According to Jan Hamáček, the Minister of the Interior, the PES score is not decreasing as fast as he would like. Because of that, it is unclear whether the government will be ready to continue relaxing the measures on Monday the 30th as originally planned.
"Everyone is looking forward to the development of the PES score in the coming days. The situation is not clear. According to information from the Ministry of Health, the score is not falling as fast as we would like," said Hamáček (CSSD).
He noted that in some regions the PES score is increasing, although it might be attributed to those specific regions. As such, Most, Louny, Rakovnik Chrudim, Svitavy, and Hradec Kralove remain in the fifth level of danger. The Czech Republic entered the fourth level of PES on Monday and the government was hopeful to further reduce the score to the third level on Monday.
"It is true that either the conditions for release will be met, or they will not be met and will not be [followed with a release]," he said.
The government will meet on Sunday to discuss relaxing individual measures rather than focusing on discussing downgrading to level three.
The Minister also initially refused to give any exceptions to the rules dictated by the PES system, such as the exceptions to sports and culture. He stated that the program was carefully drafted and should be followed through as planned. However, such exceptions are currently being considered.
