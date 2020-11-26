New rules to PES for culture, sports, and business to be announced
The Ministry of Health will add new rules for business, culture, and sports to the five-stage anti-epidemic system (PES). According to Jan Blatný, the Minister of Health, PES won’t be modified completely. "We do not want to change what is given by the main PES table. We are only setting specific rules for individual fields," said Blatný on Twitter.
After the Ministry introduces the detailed rules for the education sector, they will move to gastronomy, retail, culture, and sports. The government is supposed to discuss on Sunday whether the measures should be relaxed next Monday. Czechs might move to the third stage next week where restaurants, services, accommodation, and museums can open. It will also be allowed to organize competitions without an audience. Although, there is still no information about cultural events.
According to PES, at the third stage, the stores are still responsible for controlling the 15 square meters per person and organizing the queues outside with the two-meter distance rule. Restaurants will be able to serve only half of the maximum capacity. A maximum of four people will be allowed to sit at a table. Museums will be able to fill in the quarter of their capacity. Libraries will keep one person per 15 square meters.
According to the CTK survey, some stores, such as Humanic, C&A, and Kik, are already preparing for the third stage. They are ready to follow the hygiene rules and control the number of customers in stores. All the retails except groceries, pharmacies, optical stores, and drug stores have been closed since October 22.
