UNYP launches three new specialized American bachelor degrees in Prague
November 25, 2020 - Prague, Czech Republic. The University of New York in Prague (UNYP), in partnership with the State University of New York, Empire State College, announced the launch of three new academic programs in Child Development, Political Science, and Digital Media Arts.
Just in time for the 2021-2022 admissions, UNYP has received Czech ministry (MŠMT) approval to launch three new American bachelor's degree programs in partnership with the State University of New York, Empire State College. Beginning from Fall 2021, UNYP students will be able to embark upon undergraduate studies in Child Development, Political Science, and Digital Media Arts. Although these specialized programs are new, the University of New York in Prague has offered American bachelor's degrees for more than 20 years in partnership with SUNY, ESC, existing programs include Communication and Media, International Relations, Information Technology, English Language & Literature Business Administration and Psychology.
"We're excited to launch these new programs," said General Manager of the University of New York in Prague, Sotiris Foutsis. "American bachelor's degree programs in Child Development, Political Science, and Digital Media Arts will be a most welcome and substantial addition to other undergraduate programs in UNYP's Schools of Psychology, International Relations, and Communication and Media. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enter and advance in these fields and they will lead to careers in fields that are relevant for the job markets of today. The world requires innovation, creativity, and advancement, and UNYP, together with the State University of New York, Empire State College provides its students with the highest quality education to become the leaders of tomorrow."
Dr. Sheila Aird, the European academic programs Director for the State University of New York, SUNY Empire State College, said: "The launch of these three new programs is an excellent addition to our other great offerings and demonstrates SUNY Empire's and UNYP's shared commitment to creating new educational opportunities for our students in Prague. These programs were developed in response to student interest and local workforce needs. Our institutions are proud to provide a venue for students to study, critically analyze and engage with some of the most important issues we face today as members of the global community in the fields of media, political science and child development."
The University of New York in Prague has worked together with the State University of New York, Empire State College since 1999 to bring American degrees to the Czech Republic. The University has more than 800 students from over 75 countries and offers both three-year Czech bachelor programs as well as four-year American bachelor programs taught entirely in English as well as offering various masters programs and one of Prague’s top MBA programs.
-------------------
For more information about the University of New York in Prague, SUNY, Empire State College or the new programs please contact us at marketing@unyp.cz. Additional photos, interviews and quotes can be provided upon request.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.