Poetry for Friday: Newborn day

Newborn day
Where English greets the place of peace
The sullen hour is tolled to us
We shuffle off to hallowed homes
To shelter from the storm
Till morn we dream that we might stir
To the sounding cry of a newborn day
Cormac trained as a sociologist at Trinity College Dublin, and is an Assistant Professor at Northeast Normal University in China, where he had been living until January of this year. He relocated to Prague in August, having spent the previous six months in Ireland. He has always been interested in the arts, and their value in the lives of people and perhaps most especially for understanding the world on a deeper level.
