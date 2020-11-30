Restaurants set to reopen, curfew to be lifted
The service sector, shops and restaurants will re-open in the Czech Republic on Thursday, 3rd December, the government decided during Sunday’s meeting. The night curfew will be lifted, as well. On the same day, the Czech Republic will downgrade from the fourth to the third level of danger according to PES.
"The government has unanimously decided that the Czech Republic will move from level 4 to level 3. The date will be on Thursday next week," Jan Blatný, the Minister of Health, said, Novinky.cz reports.
According to the minister, there are more epidemiological improvements to come.
“According to the available data and the forecast of our mathematical model, we expect a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation over the next week. This allowed us to make this decision,” he said.
Here is a full list of the new measures effective since December 3rd:
• The night-curfew is lifted. There will be no limitation to free movement during evening or night.
• All restaurants, cafes and other catering establishments, as well as casinos, will be able to open, but in a limited mode - only from 6am to 10pm at the 50% of their capacity. A maximum of four people are allowed to occupy one table.
• All shops and libraries will be able to open with the rule suggesting that every customer must occupy the space of 15 square meters.
• All shops can return to working on Sundays.
• Staff will be required to wear a mask or a respirator at all times.
• Hairdressing salons, manicure and massage salons, gyms and all other service-oriented businesses (including church services) will be able to open. The rule of the 15 square meters will apply – each client must occupy 15 square meters and be two meters away from another customer. Masks are required throughout the service.
• Hotels and other hotel-type enterprises are allowed to operate without restrictions;
• During mass events, up to 50 people can participate in them outdoors and up to 10 people indoors.
• Sport competitions are allowed, but without spectators. Masks are required throughout the game, in dressing rooms and other common areas.
• Sports classes (including those in gyms) are allowed but the number of participants should be under 10 (nine participants and one instructor).
• Museums and galleries will open but can only be occupied at the maximum of 25% of the usual capacity.
• Castles and other cultural sites will reopen, but the maximum of 10 people can visit at a time.
• Christmas markets may happen – though they are not recommended. The government of each municipality can make the final decision regarding them in their city – Prague has already cancelled usual grand markets.
The new measures will not affect the re-opening of schools, kindergartens and other educational facilities. Those will continue to operate in the same way at least until the 7th of December, when the schools are expected to enter the third level of PES. The regulations regarding the masks will also remain unchanged.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.