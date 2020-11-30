Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you never expect to sit." Anonymous
Being from the farm country and having lived around beautiful trees much of my life, makes the imagery of this quote so powerful to me. Put into the context of daily life, it really speaks to acts of kindness with expectations in return. I have often heard people say that they never felt so good as when they did something to help someone else, like volunteering at a homeless shelter, or serving a holiday dinner to people in need. These are the "trees" that grow to give us much more than the shade of a real tree.
Good luck on your journey!
