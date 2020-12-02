What will happen to the Czech Christmas tree?
The Christmas tree on the Old Town Square (Staroměstské náměstí) will be taken down after it serves its purpose in the centre of Prague. However, its journey will not end there.
The 17.5-meter Christmas tree from Kamenný Přívoz embarked on a long journey on its way to Prague’s historical center. It’s decorated with six kilometers of Christmas chains, 40 stars and 300 Christmas ornaments. The Christmas tree will stay on the Old Town Square until the 6th January. After that, once it’s taken down, its branches will be delivered to Czech zoo as per annual tradition. The branches will serve as food for some of the inhabitants such as giraffes.
The trunk will be delivered to Střední odborná škola Jarov – Secondary Technical School Jarov. Students will use it to make tables for social assistance institutions according to Vinegret.cz.
The Christmas tree sales have already begun. If you are unsure of how to deal with your own tree after the celebrations, consider using at as compost, re-using it to make decorations or – if there is no need for it – recycle it yourself or use a garden centre/local program. Here are the tips on how to recycle the Christmas tree.
