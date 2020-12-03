Czech senior exchanged his pony for brandy
A few dozen officers were deployed searching for a senior man in the Prostějov region who was last seen on a walk with his pony. The man was found with a bottle of brandy – the price for his pony.
The man’s wife reported him missing to the police as he never returned home from his walk with the pony. The man was found later on the same day lying drunk in a ditch – turned out, he sold the pony for a bottle of plum brandy. "Due to the related health condition and weather conditions, the police immediately organized a search operation," said a police spokesman, Novinky.cz reports.
A few hours later, the police found the man in a ditch. He told them that a passing car hit him but the police was suspicious. His breath test revealed that the man was drunk, showing 1.8 per mille of alcohol. At the same time, the man admitted to selling his pony for a bottle of brandy.
