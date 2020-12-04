Queues and thousands of reservations as services reopen
On Thursday, restaurants, cafes, shops and other services (hairdressing salons, manicure, massage, etc.) reopened as Czechia entered the third level of PES. While there are already thousands of reservations to restaurants for the upcoming days, businesses shared how they will be dealing with a flood of customers.
Currently, the most populated areas are hairdressing salons where people queue long before the opening hours. They are followed by beauty salons and stores with Christmas decorations, as well as cafes and restaurants. In restaurants, where the maximum capacity to be filled is 50%, almost all tables are reserved and some are already fully booked for Christmas.
“We have a lot of reservations for Friday and Saturday, but tables for only four people is a problem,” the owner of the Havana restaurant in Brno, told ČTK.
All of the entities enforced their own rules to make sure the customers are safe. The retail stores had to keep the “15 square meters” per customer rule. In IKEA, the camera system and a “capacity system” are in place to prevent the overcrowding of the customers.
“It will be possible to check the current capacity on the website and plan your purchase accordingly. We ask customers to do so always before they go to our department store," says Petr Šašek, IKEA Czech Republic Communications Coordinator according to Idnes.cz.
Apart from mandatory masks and the 2-meter distancing rules, some stores introduced additional measures.
"In the Černý Most Center, an infrared thermometer is available to customers at the western entrance," says Petra Valentová.
