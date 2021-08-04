Throughout the many lockdowns, most people who live in Prague, or any other European city, likely got a taste of delivered food. In the 21st century most delivery orders come through apps rather than direct calls to the restaurant. It’s comfortable for everyone. The restaurant does not have to employ a driver and buy a car, the customer can enjoy the app’s tracking features to know exactly when their food is coming, and taxi drivers can make some money on the side, delivering food instead of passengers. Most importantly, the app makes money and during covid-19, these apps made a lot of it. That is probably why the Estonian company Bolt, one of the leaders in this business throughout Europe, was entrusted with 600 million euros from its investors. That accounts to over 15 billion crowns. This money is going to fund a planned expansion of the company, which will reportedly provide customers around Europe with food delivery times under 15 minutes. Even before the expansion, the company has doubled its evaluation, which now sits at 4 billion euros. Like many similar competitors, the company started out as a small app delivering a safer alternative to taxi services throughout Europe in 2013. However, as time progressed, it branched out into carsharing, lease of electric bikes and scooters, and food delivery. With new services coming, it hopes to be the first European superapp.