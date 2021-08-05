If you are starting a new business, one of the first things you’ll need is a logo. By using these free logo makers, businesses can slash costs and make their lives easier. But in doing so, graphic designers lose work and a possible income. If you are a new start up, and can afford to hire the services of a graphic designer, please do consider doing so before using free sites.

To help you new startups looking to slash costs, we have compiled a comparative list of the top seven free logo makers available for you.

TRUiC

TRUiC is one of the best choices when looking to create a logo for free. The steps needed are short and simple and produce a high quality logo. Firstly, you need to fill in your business’ name and an optional tagline or slogan. You’re then given the option to choose between a graphic logo or a more textual based logo. In this step you are also required to select the industry category for your logo, so that it can produce a logo style that is suitable. You can then further customize the logo by changing the colours and/or font. Once you have created the logo it will be available to be downloaded for use, without having to create an account or use your email. TRUiC provides logo creators with a high-resolution logo design in a scalable vector graphic (SVG) file format. This file format is the best for logos because it is easily editable and can be resized as small or as large as you need without losing any quality.

See their video:

Wix Logo Maker

Wix logo maker is quite user friendly, requiring you to answer a few questions, which then produces a logo for you. You are able to customize and edit the logo to your liking, from the colors, to the font, text, and sizing. Once you’ve created the logo, you will receive full comercial rights for it and you will be able to download it in SVG file format. You will have to create an account with Wix to create the logo and this will give you the opportunity to use their business name generator and website building tool.

Canva

Canva is much more than just a free logo maker. It offers free and paid templates for social media images, flyers, invitations, business cards, and more. Canva offers a large range of free and paid logo options, which you are able to customize to your liking. Once created, you can download the logo as a PNG, JPG, or PDF. Seeing that Canva has a range of templates, this creates the chance that other businesses can use the same templates as you. So if you choose to use Canva, make sure to customize the templates and use your own graphics if possible.

Free Logo Design

Free Logo Design is also a super easy site to use when creating a free logo.By typing in your company name and choosing from 20 different categories, you will be presented with a large amount of free logo templates.These will all be customizable and you will be able to download your design for free. The only difference with Free Logo Design is that you need to pay $59 to download a high-resolution version of your logo.

Ucraft

Ucraft, being versatile like Canva, offers web templates, free logo making, free cloud hosting, and more. To create your logo, simply choose an icon out of 220,000 icons, type in your business name, and customize to your preference. You will be able to download your completed logo as a high-resolution PNG file.

Online Logo Maker

Online Logo Maker offers multiple templates and fonts to create your dream logo. You are able to select from pre-designed symbols in multiple categories, or you could use your own graphics. Once you’ve made an account with Online Logo Maker, you are able to create and edit your logo while having it saved. The logo will be available to be downloaded as a PNG file. If you would like to download it in SVG file format, you can purchase a Premium Package.

Shopify

Shopify offers a range of free services not only being a free logo maker. They also have a free business name and QR code generator. All you have to do is fill in your business name, select an icon and customize! You have the option to select from four different layouts for your text and icons before the logo is sent to your email.