New models of business are making it easier and more convenient for European business owners and entrepreneurs to move their businesses across borders. Although the EU offers some very attractive business initiatives backed by the EU Commission and member states, the changing business market and buyer trends are placing more focus on making use of online resources.

A look into the latest online resources revealed a host of support from both private and public (governmental) entities. The current economic climate in the 21st century has pushed all boundaries, making it commonplace for business owners and entrepreneurs to find success and peace of mind in these 7 top online resources.

Here’s a look at some of the top 7 online resources every European business needs right now!

The European Small Business Portal

Backed and supported by the EU Commission the European Small Business Portal makes it possible for small and medium-sized businesses to have access to a multilingual portal to create lasting networking relationships. This business portal allows entrepreneurs access to practical advice, occurring EU Commission policies, tax regulations in the various member states, and also assist with business networking skills.

European Council for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (ECSB)

Whether you’re looking to start a small business with a traditional brick-and-mortar location, or perhaps an e-commerce startup, the ECSB is a community-driven initiative that has proven successful time and time again. This non-profit puts the small business owner at the heart of it all. Opening an online portal to share ideas, knowledge and learn from other great European business leaders. It also offers an insight into some of the latest academic research and domestic statistics regarding consumer trends.

The Really Useful Information Company

A tech-powered and AI-driven company based in the United States, this online platform has a plethora of great tools and resources. Free resources by TRUiC can put the business owner in the driver seat, having access to great AI-powered tools such as a business name generator, creating a free logo, and linking entrepreneurs with formation service providers. Even more, entrepreneurs can easily form an LLC, corporation, or non-profit following a simple step-by-step guide. This and other great tools are all offered for free by the TRUiC team.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

For those new and old, the ESM is another great initiative backed by the EU Commission. The ESM offers financial support, both theoretical and practical for new startups and those struggling to keep afloat. The ESM played a massive role during the global pandemic, assisting businesses with creative ideas and monetary intervention.

Tax and Benefits Indicators Database

Dating as far back as 2001, local entrepreneurs can review some of the trending data considering tax and benefits in their country and other EU member states. Having a collective database offers a more insightful look into how a business can organize its KPIs and other structures to remain relevant in an ever-changing economic market.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn has far moved past being just a platform for finding the best candidate for your business. Today LinkedIn is more than an online CV platform. It allows business owners and entrepreneurs to connect with other like-minded individuals in their area, grow their network, and read about the latest business trends in their industry. LinkedIn can also be centralized around certain countries, counties, and neighborhoods. It’s become an online community of business and thought leaders looking to support locally owned small businesses.

Zero Waste Europe

EU members and citizens are more forward-thinking when it comes to the environmental impact business operations can have. The Zero Waste portal is an online library of resources, information, and knowledge targeted at EU entrepreneurs. The platform helps entrepreneurs in various industries understand how they change their business models and operations to be more environmentally conscious and remain complacent with EU environmental regulations.

As the need grows for better online resources and allowing business owners more freedom to conduct business in a variety of foreign and domestic economies, having access to the best online resources can help a business generate better revenue and success faster. The EU offers some very progressive and forward-thinking business resources for free to all entrepreneurs within its sphere of economic activity.