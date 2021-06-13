The American business ecosystem has undergone plenty of challenges and changes over the last few years. Every few years, new federal administration tips the scales of the business market, bringing in new policies, jurisdictions, and tax regulations. Although these have helped, and also created demise for a lot of business owners, the American business landscape still remains one of the most attractive for a host of entrepreneurs from various corners of the globe.

In recent years, the American government has pushed for the improvement and ease of access for European entrepreneurs into the US capital market. Implementing new plans of action, and bringing to life the Inc. Plan has seen massive success for a host of European small businesses. What the Inc. Plan has does, is allow more free access to incorporating a business in the US, removing the minimum required funds to start a business, and business owners to operate their business from anywhere in the world.

The attributes of the Inc. Plan change drastically when entering the European business market. So to ensure better success, and growing annual revenue, startup entrepreneurs are moving their business across the Atlantic to the United States Obviously, there are a lot of other factors one need to consider, but the one key element that has made the US so attractive is the great resources and support entrepreneurs have access to.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUic) is a privately-owned business that has gained massive traction in the last few years. Dedicated to providing new business owners and entrepreneurs with a wide variety of resources and information about the American business landscape, this online library of information makes it easier to integrate into the local market.

Here’s a look at some of the AI-powered features that make TRUiC so popular among European startup entrepreneurs.

Simplified Formation Services

Whether you’re looking to start an LLC, corporation, or even a non-profit – TRUiC provides business owners and users free access to all the needed documentation and process involved to help them get their business formed.

More so, these formation services stretch across all 50 states, as various jurisdictions and laws are different across the board. Luckily, new entrepreneurs can now easily find the right documentation, legal requirements, and assistance for just about any type of business structure. From LLC formation California to starting a small coffee shop in Nebraska, everything is right there in one simplified platform.

Free Digital Tools

There are a host of free digital tools and resources at your disposal. We’ve looked at some of the most popular digital tools powered by AI.

Free Business Name Generator

So you have a business idea, and a business plan – but you’re struggling to put a name on it. You can use the free business name generator powered by TRUiC advanced AI to help you find the right name for your business.

The free business name generator requires the entrepreneur to enter a few keywords regarding their business, select a category or industry and run the generator. This tool also researches other businesses and names in the area to make sure no identical names are already registered or being used.

Free Business Logo Maker

Just like the business name generator, TRUiC has a free business logo maker that can help those entrepreneurs craft the perfect logo for their business. From colors, designs, and fonts, you can get the perfect business logo in just a few minutes.

Even more, TRUiC gives you additional information and resources to have the logo registered and trademarked. This helps secure your business logo for future use within the American business environment.

Business Plan Generator

Numbers, equations, wording, and summaries can be a long and tedious process for a young entrepreneur. So TRUiC designed a business plan generator that does all the work for you. Easier to use tools, and unlimited access to changing and adapting your business plan helps put business owners on the track to pitch their business to the bank and other financial institutions.

There are a lot of other great AI-powered tools and resources offered by TRUiC but these are some of the tools that help make it easier and more convenient for young European business owners to get their business up and running in the United States.