Starting a business can be extremely exciting, but it can also be scary. You will be placing your life on the line, so to say. If you are successful, you will be able to pay for your bills, such as housing, food, and utilities. If not, you may be living out of your car. One thing is for sure, startups take time, and lots of effort. There are a few things that you can do to ensure success, so let’s take a peek at them.

· Plan-You must have a good business plan built. There are some online templates that you can use if you plan to tackle the task yourself. You can also find a professional in your area that can help you plan things out. Also, make sure that you have done your homework and you know what the laws and requirements are in your specific area. If you have not, do it now before you continue. When making your business plan do not skip on any of the details. You need to have a plan etched out, step by step. You also need to know who your competitors are, and how they have become successful. No need to remake the wheel, follow what has already worked.

· Community-Become a part of a local group of like-minded black female entrepreneurs. If not local, check online and find a group that catches your eye. Gather some of their insights and advice. Keep in mind that most startups fail within the first couple of years, so you need to know how those that have made it did so.

· Utilities-If you are starting up from your home, or if you have a building rented or bought, you will need to get utilities hooked up before you get going. Either way, you will need to invest in one of the high-end unlimited broadband plans that are available in your area. Business internet is usually better than the service you get at home, but you can always opt for the best. Do not ever settle for a provider until you have compared it with others. That is where the online comparison platforms come into play.

· Capital-Whether you have some cash saved up, or not, you need to get the backing of a lender that can offer you loans on your endeavor. The biggest reason that startups fail is due to the lack of money. Do not become a statistic. Be proactive and have a lender set up just in case your business comes to a point of needing it.

· Marketing-This is one of the biggest aspects of starting a business. Marketing is the way to get your brand, and your name, in front of potential customers or clients. Use every means available to you, especially online platforms. Social media has an enormous impact upon people because so many people use the internet today. Snail mail fliers and telemarketing have their uses, but most of your marketing budget should be spent on online sources.

· Customer Service-With any kind of business you will have to deal with the public eventually. You need to have several ways in which your customers can get ahold of you. Make sure that online avenues are up and running. People prefer to use internet-based platforms over anything else.

These are the basic steps to be successful in 2022. Being an entrepreneur can be a daunting experience, even more so for a black female entrepreneur. You simply need to stay diligent and never give up. Be prepared for anything and everything, and do not let anyone deter you from your dreams. Go out there and become a successful business owner.

