Regio Jet has announced the sale of tickets to Croatia – an excellent something to look forward to in the summertime when the pandemic will hopefully be coming to an end. Vaccinated persons and those with COVID passports might have faster access to the journey. The company plans to operate within 56 destinations on the Adriatic coast, including Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Regio Jet has changed its ticket return policy to fit the uncertain coronavirus situation and the possibility of a ban on travel. Now, you can refund your tickets if the state closes borders or imposes a travel ban. What is more, you can cancel your ticket for free 2 months before the departure. Note, the refunded amount of money will differ based on the further cancelation date: for canceling less than 60 days and more than 30 days in advance it is 25%; with less than 30 days and more than 14 days it is 50%; and with less than 14 days it is not possible.

The route was also adjusted: now you can travel directly to Split without any transfers! There are two options for train travelers – the berthing compartment or a private one. You can share a compartment or book one for your own comfort. As always, all services onboard are included in the price of the ticket. Breakfast, bedclothes, pillow, and blanket for bed cars; Rajec water for the seat cars.

The route Prague – Split will start operating from the 28th of May 2021, every 2-3 days and every day during the high-demand season. It will cost 990 czk for a standard second class, 1,290 czk for Berth, and 3,872 czk for a private compartment. Discounts for children, the elderly, and students are available with a valid ID card—the estimated duration of the journey varies from 20 to 21 hours (20:58 hours on average). As planned, you will board at 5 p.m. in Prague and be in Split around 1.pm. !