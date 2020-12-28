Become Digital: 2 mobile marketing tips for beginners

Mobile marketing is one of the most powerful marketing techniques. It allows businesses to connect with people through their personal devices. And hence, it has a larger outreach than many other forms of media. These are a few basic tips that will help you to produce the desired results and even beginners can employ them.

Be There

Having a mobile marketing strategy is about people – your customers. It is about staying current with peoples’ habits. It is about how we now live our lives and have all the information at our fingertips through our mobile phones. It is about how our lives have become centered around mobile phones that are playing the role of cameras, phones, web browsers and keeping us connected. It is about how many, including myself, have already forgotten about their physical wallets because our mobile phones do a better job. Mobile phones are becoming the main screen in people’s lives. Did you know that you don’t have to develop your mobile app to add mobile to be used to extend, enhance or replace other channels? Yes, you can save a lot of time and money.

Engage People With Apple Wallet or Google Pay

You can offer customers your branded digital content for their mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet or Google Pay. The mobile wallet is in the hands and pockets of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. People love digital offers, coupons, and information or loyalty cards, as well as digital product information. It needs much less memory on the mobile phone, and it does not need updates, maintenance or service resources, unlike mobile apps. And you can do much more.

You can turn a plastic loyalty card or paper coupon into a new dynamic relationship channel with content updates and custom push notifications. The mobile wallet provides a visible and convenient way to reach more customers with personalized benefits.

You can create digital experiences for your customers through push notifications. Push notifications are messages that pop up as a banner on a lock screen of a mobile phone. You can even target the right people by proximity or area-specific notifications. Those are location-based notifications using peoples’ present locations. Both can only reach people who have added your digital content into their mobile wallets.

Why would your customers do that? Simply because having it on their mobile phone will allow them easy access to their customer benefits. People are not going to lose or forget them. It even requires no effort for people to find them. Because the right deals, promotions, or discounts are integrated into the lock screen at the right place or at the right time. It is about ultimate convenience.

Ladislav Poledna inspires readers to “Become Digital” by publishing materials about digital marketing in his Prague Monitor column and aptly named blog. He has built a career around developing successful customer relationships for the past two decades. At present, Ladislav manages the Power Solutions division of a Fortune 1000 company in Central and Eastern Europe and also oversees operations of the producer’s regional office in Prague. Recently, he co-founded a B-to-B software service company making mobile marketing affordable and easy to use. Ladislav’s philanthropic contribution consists of a long-term relationship with a charity focused on funding dreams for people with muscular dystrophy.

