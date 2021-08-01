By Pepper de Callier

“The important thing in science is not so much to obtain new facts as to discover new ways of thinking about them.” Sir William Bragg

Sir William gives us much cause for enthusiasm in this quote. I’ll explain. In my work with leaders, I have found that many take it upon themselves to sort through many of the weighty decisions with a minimum of help from others. While commendable for its sense of responsibility, their perspective alone doesn’t always deliver the best outcome. A CEO I was working with once, was wrestling with some major changes in the economy and marketplace. It was clear that there would have to be some significant changes made in the distribution of labor in order to survive. At my suggestion, she brought together her senior team, laid out the situation, and asked for their input. What transpired was a team who, while making some tough decisions, was very engaged by the fact that they were included in the process and the multiple perspectives delivered some novel and fresh perspectives. It’s also a great way for leaders to develop their senior team.

Good luck on your journey!