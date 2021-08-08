By Pepper de Callier

“Tact is the knack of making a point without making an enemy.” Sir Isaac Newton

I’m sure that without much effort, you can think of a situation in which you witnessed the opposite outcome than the one described by Sir Isaac in this quote. For me, there is so much more to this quote for us in our daily lives. As things become more and more interconnected in business and in our personal lives, we become more dependent on the help of others. That is why, it is of paramount importance, to hone your influencing skills, because without the ability to influence others, who you don’t have authority over, you will quickly find out how lonely and difficult life can be. That is why it pays to stop for a moment, take a deep breath, and put yourself in the other person’s shoes. It’s called empathic reasoning and it is a sine qua non of success in the connected world of the 21st century. It also makes life so much more enjoyable.

Good luck on your journey!