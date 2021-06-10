By Pepper de Callier

“Conscience is what makes a boy tell his mother before his sister does.” Evan Esar

More likely than not, your reaction to this quote is what mine was: a smile. But, thinking about this quote, especially in today’s world of polarization, the thing I began to think about was how the boy developed his sense of conscience. We aren’t born with a sense of morality, integrity, and right and wrong. Someone, along with our life experience, helps bring the concept of conscience into, or out of, focus. As parents, friends, leaders, members of civil society, the need to instill and develop a sense of conscience in ourselves and others has never been more important. I think it’s nice to have a humorous reminder, but don’t let the humor detract from the importance of its message. I guess the first question to ask is what examples are we setting for those with whom we interact?

Good luck on your journey!