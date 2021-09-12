By Pepper de Callier

“We have a strategic plan. It’s called doing things.” Herb Kelleher

Famous for turning the airline industry conventional wisdom upside-down, by offering low fares and high service quality, Kelleher built one of the most successful airlines in the United States. He will forever be known for his common-sense and sense of humor. However, he was also a very competent leader who had an ability to identify and focus on the most important things. In this quote, he is making sure that people realize that the most important thing for building a successful company is to focus on actually getting things done. In his view, too many companies spent too much time on talking and not enough time on doing. How does that talking/doing balance look for you?

Good luck on your journey!