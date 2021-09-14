Mobile wallets offer a seamless and highly secure payment option. They have grown in popularity over the last few years and made physical wallets obsolete. But mobile payments replacing credit cards was just the start. Your mobile phone is becoming your everything now.

Declutter Your Wallet

Mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet (working together with Apple Pay) or Google Pay are secure and organized folders. In addition to organizing your credit cards, they allow for adding, viewing, and managing other digital items that would occupy space in your physical wallet. In mobile wallets, you can keep digital boarding passes, frequent flyer cards, event tickets, or various loyalty cards, public transport passes, coupons, and much more.

A few weeks ago, Apple announced the first US states signed up to adopt driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet. Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are among the first states to roll out the ability for their residents to seamlessly and securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Earn Rewards

Some credit cards offer special incentives with a mobile wallet. Such as the Apple Card that earns you 2% cashback on purchases made using Apple Pay in addition to rewards in other categories. But with digital coupons, stamp cards, points cards, membership cards, and other customer cards in your mobile wallet, you may be able to stack much more rewards earned from your favorite businesses. We all love good deals, right?

Keep Others’ Germs At Bay

With a mobile wallet, you don’t have to hand a physical card to different merchants who have handled cash and other cards prior to your transaction. There is also no need to touch payment terminals unless you are required to input a PIN for a debit card. You would simply open your mobile wallet, select a digital card and hold your mobile close to the payment reader to pay.

