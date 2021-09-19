By Pepper de Callier

“Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood.” Marie Curie

Marie’s family lost all of their wealth and property due to their involvement in unsuccessful patriotic movements to restore Poland’s independence from Russia in the mid-19th century. As a result, she and her siblings faced a difficult life, coupled with the fact that, being a woman, held its own limitations for intellectual advancement. It’s hard to understand how, with such a beginning, someone could overcome the obvious limitations in which were thrust on her to rise to be awarded two Nobel Prizes, one for physics and one for chemistry, among many other awards. Judging by this quote, it would seem that she mastered the art of converting adversity into opportunity and seizing upon it. Citing understanding as the antidote to fear, Curie offers us the optimism born of intellectual curiosity and discipline. Are facing something now in which a bit of understanding could enhance your experience?

Good luck on your journey!