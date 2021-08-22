By Pepper de Callier

“Ph.D. in leadership. Short course: Make a short list of all things done to you that you abhorred. Don’t do them to others. Ever. Make another list of things done to you that you loved. Do them to others. Always.”

Dee Hock, Founder of VISA

I have had so much fun with this quote over the years. I have used it in presentations to all levels of people, from students to senior executives and Boards of Directors. For me the magic is in its simplicity and how it stresses the importance of reflection. When we can personalize the things we liked and didn’t like that were done to us, it helps put it all in perspective. Some may call it the Golden Rule, but, to me, it will always be a Ph.D. in leadership.