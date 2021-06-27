By Pepper de Callier

“Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.” Mark Twain

What would a book about common sense be without a quote from the master himself, Mark Twain ne Samuel Clemens? Many remember him fondly for his ability to make seemingly absurd statements, which trigger deeper thoughts. To me, this quote is talking to those of us who take things too literally, without thinking about the source or context. As an example, misinformation on the Internet would be a good place to start. Speaking of contextual thought, I am reminded of a very funny thing that happened to me when I was speaking to someone from Eastern Europe and she had mentioned a mutual friend of ours who she wanted to get in touch with. I said, “I’ll keep an eye out for him…” Her jaw dropped at the thought of me taking my eye out for such a small thing. We had a good laugh, but her reaction told me how important context is.

Good luck on your journey!