By Pepper de Callier

“The roads that lead man to knowledge are as wondrous as that knowledge itself.” Johannes Kepler

Kepler was German scientist who ignited the scientific revolution of the 17th century, on the value of mistakes and unanticipated outcomes in the process of discovery. He felt that mistakes and setbacks can be viewed as the ‘midwives’ of insights and accomplishments. Think about it. A perspective like this—enjoying the journey of discovery—would have such a dramatic impact one’s enjoyment of life. I don’t think it would be easy at times, but when you did connect with it, it could be a life-changer. What do you think? Is it worth a try with a problem you are trying to solve, or a journey you are on now?

Good luck on your journey!