

“Diligence is the mother of good fortune.” Benjamin Disraeli

As a young boy, growing up in the farmland of the rural Midwestern United States, way before I had heard the name of the distinguished British Prime Minister, Benjamin Disraeli, I heard someone say, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.” And therein lies the wisdom of this quote. Diligence is the careful, persistent work toward a goal. There is a big difference between those who are opportunistic and those who are diligent. The former lives a life of wishful thinking, just waiting for their number to come up in life’s lottery. The latter, keeps their heads down, moving closer to their goal, bit by bit, facing challenges, hardships and setbacks along the way, but they never give up, they never forsake what is the time-tested, sure way to accomplishment and success—Diligence. With diligence on your side, you won’t need opportunistic luck to win your life’s lottery.

Good luck on your journey!