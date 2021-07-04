By Pepper de Callier

Every person takes the limits of their own field of vision for the limits of the world.” Arthur Schopenhauer

Known to many in 19th century Germany as a “philosophical pessimist”, Schopenhauer’s work did not have much of an impact. That is, until after his death, and then his writing gained a large and influential following, including Nietzsche, Einstein, Freud, and Tolstoy. Schopenhauer’s insight into human nature is put on full display with this quote, which speaks to the limited frame of reference many have. Limited not by resources, necessarily, but by the willingness to seek input and view it with impartiality. It’s not easy to question yourself, especially, coming back to something you may have decided long ago, to see if circumstances may have changed, requiring a new perspective. To me, this quote reminds me of the need for sustained intellectual curiosity mixed with humility and common sense. These are very dynamic and changing times. How is your field of vision?

Good luck on your journey!