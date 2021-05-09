

“Few people are capable of expressing with equanimity opinions which differ from the prejudices of their social environment. Most people are even incapable of forming such opinions.” Albert Einstein

What a timely quote for the troubles we face today. For years I told people that I feared we are losing our ability to have a dialogue with each other. In the hyper-partisan world of today, the definition of dialogue has become: Me convincing you that my way of thinking is better than yours. But, think about how nice it would be to, as Einstein suggests—with mental calmness, composure, and evenness of temper—consider another’s position. This is what former President of Czechoslovakia, Vaclav Havel, called respecting the otherness of others. It’s when we, as members of civil society, can, by our example, teach our young to approach differences of opinion with equanimity, that true dialogue can begin.

Good luck on your journey!