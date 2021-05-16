“I am a kind of paranoiac in reverse. I suspect people of plotting to make me happy.”

J. D. Salinger

Author of the famous coming of age novel, Catcher in the Rye, Salinger gives us this humorous definition of positive thinking. I have always been accused of being an eternal optimist, but it wasn’t until I read this quote that my perspective jelled in my mind. Some may scoff and call this a pollyannish way of looking at life, but to me, if you mix in a little critical thinking and common-sense it can change your life experience. I’ll explain. Picture two people getting up in the morning and getting ready to go to work. One thinks that everyone is out to get them and take advantage of them, and the other puts on their shoes quickly because they have Salinger’s view of life and they want to get going. Believe it or not, your face becomes the screen onto which your thoughts are projected for all to see. This is what drives a first impression of someone. Who would you rather interact with, or have on your team, or work for, or even socialize with? People are attracted to positive thinkers because positive thinkers see the promise in things—they see solutions, not just the problems. Sure, I have been disappointed by people from time to time in my life, but I have never let those few experiences override the wonderful results of having a positive attitude. Is it time to change what’s playing on your “screen”?

Good luck on your journey!