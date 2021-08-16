By Pepper de Callier

“The test of courage comes when we are in the minority. The test of tolerance comes when we are in the majority.” Ralph W. Sockman

What a wonderful reminder of what it takes to live in, and be part of, civil society. You have more power than you may realize when you stop partaking in a discussion or activity that you know in your heart is wrong. Your action of disengagement could be just the spark to create the momentum needed to turn things around. After all, it’s when good people do nothing that destructive elements enter into, and take control of, a group, a town, or a country. Many years ago, when I was an advisor to the former president of Czechoslovakia, Vaclav Havel’s foundation, I remember when he told a group that one of the most important elements of a civil society was, “To accept the otherness of others”. It was good advice then, and it’s even better now.

Good luck on your journey!