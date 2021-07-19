By Pepper de Callier

“The glory of great men should always be measured by the means they have used to acquire it.” Francois de La Rochefoucauld

I find this quote especially relevant today because of the seeming instant fame wealth can bring. Rochefoucauld asks us to step back a moment, before we jump on the bandwagon of support for some people. Instead of suspending our critical thinking, we should rigorously employ it, especially if we are offering our support or association with some “great” person. Too soon the cracks can form in the foundation of a great person because of past behavior, and now, more than ever it pays to do your own research before being blindsided by someone else’s. Is there someone that you should know more about?

Good luck on your journey!