By Pepper de Callier

“Don’t ever take a fence down until you know the reason it was put up.” G. K. Chesterton

The thing about common sense is that can be said so simply and comprise many applications in life. To me, this quote is speaking to those of us who act quickly, sometimes too quickly, and then regret our actions afterwards. Think of Chesterton’s words as a reminder to tap on the brake pedal a bit, to slow down for a moment, and ask yourself if you know enough to make the change you are contemplating. It’s often the unintended consequences that bring the most harm.

Good luck on your journey!