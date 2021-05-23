By Pepper de Callier

“There is no shame in being responsible.” Anonymous

In fact, I would add that responsibility is one of the most powerful elements of your personal brand. Over the years I have spoken and written a lot about personal brands and the impact they have on one’s life. Put yourself, for a moment, in the place of a hiring manager who is interviewing people for a key position—someone to lead a make-or-break project. The finalists are all bright and have solid resumes, but you find out in referencing the candidates that one also has a deep sense of responsibility. Which one would you want in that key position? Let’s develop the thought a little further. Think of your brand as being what people say about you when you are not in the room. Stop for a minute and ask your self what you honestly think people, people who are responsible for your career path, say about you when you are not in the room. Is it time to refresh, or reinforce an element of your brand?

Good luck on your journey!