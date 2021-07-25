By Pepper de Callier

The highest form of ignorance is when you reject something you don’t know anything about.” Wayne Dyer

In the age of populist polarization of politics, this is a quote worth remembering. Dyer is asking us not to abandon the tenets of critical thinking, of asking questions, and doing the research, especially in important matters, such as whom to support in an election. This quote is obviously relevant in all other areas of life as well. No matter what your political affiliation, or how much you want something to be true, don’t you owe it to yourself to get the facts before you jump through a hoop for someone else?

Good luck on your journey!