The memorial of the former concentration camp Terezín annually hosts a traditional act of piety to honor the victims of the long-lasting Nazi persecution. The annual happening usually takes place on the third Sunday of May. Due to the covid situation, this year’s event took place on Sunday, the 5th of September. At 10am, soldiers, witnesses, politicians and many others gathered at the National Cemetery in front of the Small Fortress near the city Litoměřice. The Chief Rabbi, Karol Sidon, addressed the present audience with a prayer for the fallen souls. He said that it is our duty to remind the society of the people that have suffered and died during Holocaust so it would never be forgotten. It is crucial for the next generations to often bring back the history and keep it in their minds for as long as possible. They should understand what occured in the past and comprehend it well in order to prevent the possibility of repetition in the future. Furthermore, the rabbi said that it is almost impossible for the general public to understand, especially the younger generation but the overall act of remembering is of high importance. Hundreds of people participated in this year’s event in Terezín.