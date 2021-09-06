On Monday, August 6th, the second round of screening coronavirus testing took place at schools all over the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, 86% of schools have submitted the first screening test results to the Ministry of Health. The overall outcome was very positive and even better than expected. Only 111 students had tested positive for covid from all of the 1,2 million children tested on September 1st and 2nd. The Minister Adam Vojtěch was pleased with the results but also acknowledged that the testing was crucial since the hundred positive students could spread the virus among their classmates and schools would have to be closed once again. Experts pointed out that the majority of Czech schools use antigen tests instead of PCR. As antigen testing is not as reliable as PCR, the final results are often wrong and the numbers out of place. The testing on Monday will determine further covid rules applied at schools. If there are less than 25 covid positive cases for every 100 000 students tested, no further testing will be required in the specific region. Moreover, the rules for the children that have refused to undergo any kind of testing will not have to be strictly followed anymore. On the contrary, regions with worse results will be obligated to continue the testing process.